China Life Insurance will increase alternative, fixed-income investments in 2017
BEIJING, March 24 China Life Insurance Co Ltd will increase alternative and fixed-income investments in 2017, a vice president said on Friday.
LISBON, March 5 Banco BPI's board of directors recommended on Thursday that shareholders reject a takeover bid by Spain's Caixabank, saying an adequate bid price would be 2.26 euros per share, far above the bid price of 1.329 euros per share.
The recommendation by the board comes days after Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, BPI's second largest shareholder, launched a plan to thwart Caixabank's takeover bid by proposing that BPI instead seek to merge with local rival Millennium bcp.
BPI said in a statement that the takeover bid by Caixabank, which is BPI's largest shareholder with a 44 percent stake, does not reflect the true value of BPI.
It said a bid price of 2.04 euros per share would reflect the real value of the bank, but when synergies from the takeover are included, the bid price should rise to 2.26 euros per share.
Caixabank was not present at the board meeting to discuss the bid as it is an interested party in the process and therefore is not allowed to be present under Portuguese corporate rules.
SHANGHAI, March 24 China's primary money rates fell on Friday after surging to multiple-year highs earlier in the week, driven up by a cash squeeze on worries over central bank-led liquidity checks at the end of this month. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8076 percent by midday, around 21 basis points lower than the previous day's closing average ra