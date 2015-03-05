(Updates with details)
LISBON, March 5 Banco BPI's board of directors
recommended on Thursday that shareholders reject a takeover bid
by Spain's Caixabank, saying an adequate bid price would be 2.26
euros per share, far above the bid price of 1.329 euros.
The recommendation comes days after Angolan investor Isabel
dos Santos, BPI's second largest shareholder, launched a plan to
thwart Caixabank's takeover bid by proposing that BPI instead
seek to merge with local rival Millennium bcp.
Caixabank, BPI's largest shareholder with a 44 percent
stake, launched a takeover bid for BPI last month, which would
value the rest of BPI at about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)
BPI said in a statement the takeover price by Caixabank
"does not reflect the real value of BPI corresponding to the
aggregate value of its domestic and international activities,
nor does it share with shareholders the synergies announced by
the bidder."
It said a bid price of 2.04 euros per share would reflect
the real value of the bank, but when the synergies from the
takeover are included, the bid price should rise to 2.26 euros
per share.
BPI's shares already trade far above the bid prize. They
closed 0.97 percent higher at 1.458 euros a share on Thursday.
Caixabank was not present at the board meeting to discuss
the bid as it is an interested party in the process and
therefore is not allowed to be present under Portuguese
corporate rules. But all those present at the board meeting
rejected the takeover bid.
Dos Santos, who owns 18.6 percent of BPI, said this week
Caixabank's prize did not reflect the bank's real value. But she
has said her stake in the Portuguese bank is "strategic,"
suggesting she does not want to sell it.
Irrespective of the BPI board's rejection of Caixabank's
bid, dos Santos' stake is probably large enough to reject the
bid regardless, analysts say.
