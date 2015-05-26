LISBON May 26 Portuguese banks have high
exposure to government bonds and to the real estate sector,
which represent potential risks to financial stability, the Bank
of Portugal said on Tuesday.
In 2014 Portuguese banks held Portuguese government bonds
equivalent to 8.3 percent of their assets compared with 7.5
percent in 2013.
The Bank of Portugal said in its latest financial stability
report that it is important to "accompany the exposure of the
financial sector to sovereign debt and to the real estate
sector, which remain high."
It warned that it is necessary to "pay attention to the
impact of a possible abrupt reversal of market sentiment" in
debt markets.
It said that despite the European Central Bank's asset
purchase programme reducing the likelihood of such a reversal in
debt markets, bank's exposure to government bonds "currently
assumes special importance."
