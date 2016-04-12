LISBON, April 12 The Portuguese Banking Association welcomed on Tuesday proposals by the government to create a fund to take on banks' non-performing loans, saying it had called for such a fund several years ago to reduce the weight of bad corporate loans.

The association made the statement after the prime minister said this weekend that the country needs to work with regulators to find a solution for the banking sector's non-performing loans and named a fund for bad loans as a possible option.

"We are naturally pleased that there is reflection and discussion for solutions that contribute to accelerating the recovery or sale of bad loans, promoting the banking system," the association said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The association had itself proposed in 2011 the creation of a vehicle to acquire bad loans, which at the time was not carried out. Portugal was in the middle of a debt crisis in 2011 and was forced to seek a bailout at the time.

It said non-performing loans had risen significantly since the crisis, especially among companies, which rose to 19.8 percent in 2015 from 6.1 percent in 2010. According to the Bank of Portugal, bad loans totaled 18 billion euros in January.

Italy decided on Monday to set up a 5-billion-euro fund to shore up weaker banks.

So far, Portugal's government has made no detailed proposals on how a fund for non-performing loans would work, nor its size.

Analysts have said that despite very low European interest rates and the ECB's asset-buying programme, the effect of easier money has yet to fully seep through to Portugal where banks are lumbered with large bad loans from the country's debt crisis.

Fragilities of Portugal's banking sector were highlighted at the end of last year when the state had to rescue Madeira-based lender Banif in a 2.2-billion-euro operation - the country's second bank rescue in as many years. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge)