LISBON May 28 Portugal's deep recession means
credit risks will persist for the country's lenders, even if
levels of bad loans in the banking system have fallen since
early last year, its central bank said on Tuesday.
The Bank of Portugal said that the banks were benefiting
from better access to funding and deposits were rising again
after a dip in 2012.
"We have witnessed a slight reduction in bad loans since the
first quarter of 2012," it said in its financial stability
report.
Bad loan impairment hurt Portuguese banks' earnings last
year and in the first quarter of 2013. Most of them posted
losses over the period.
Portugal is navigating through its third year of recession
under a demanding 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout programme that
is scheduled to end halfway through next year.
The central bank said individual bank deposits dropped 2.3
percent last year following a sharp rise in 2011, but bounced
back again in the first quarter of 2013.
"There has been some acceleration in individual deposits in
the first quarter," it said. It did not say whether a tax on
major depositors imposed as part of the bailout of Cyprus in
April had impacted deposits in Portugal.
Portugal's banks returned to bond markets late last year
after being shut out since its bailout was requested.
Portugal issued its first sovereign 10-year benchmark bond
since the bailout on May 7 at a lower yield than its last
pre-bailout issue.
