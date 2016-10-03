LISBON Oct 3 Portuguese banks face a critical
need of additional capital and have to alter their business
model to become more profitable in a low interest rate
environment, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on
Monday.
"Banks are confronted with non-performing loans that will
consume capital to get sorted out ... Banks are in critical need
of capital increases to switch to a new business model," he told
a conference in Lisbon.
He said, however, that the stability of deposits showed
sufficient confidence in the country's banking system despite
two bank rescues in 2014 and 2015 by the state.
