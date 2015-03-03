* bcp board willing to consider plan if BPI interested

* Dos Santos move shows bank sector attractive- analyst

* Dos Santos says Caixabank bid does not reflect BPI's value (Recasts with letter, adds Breakingviews link)

By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge

LISBON, March 3 Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos believes Millennium bcp and Banco BPI will consider her plan for them to merge as an alternative to a takeover bid from Spain's Caixabank for BPI that does not offer value.

Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman and the daughter of Angola's president, has already held talks with Millennium shareholders about her proposal to merge Portugal's two leading listed banks.

She has written about the plan in a letter to the chief executives of Millennium, BPI and Caixabank. The letter said it is "our conviction that there is openness to start a deep dialogue by the management teams aimed at consolidating the two banks."

Dos Santos said Caixabank's bid did not correctly reflect BPI's value and that her holding in BPI was strategic. "That is why we are seeking other alternatives that properly defend the interests of all shareholders and of Banco BPI itself," the letter from her company Santoro said.

BPI released the letter to the public on Tuesday but did not comment on it. Millennium said in a statement that if BPI was interested, its executive board was available to consider such an operation. It said there was no guarantee a merger would go ahead nor that a decision had been taken.

Caixabank, BPI's largest shareholder with a 44 percent stake, launched a takeover bid for BPI last month, which would value the rest of BPI at about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion). Dos Santos is BPI's second largest shareholder with an 18.6 percent stake.

Shares in the banks jumped on the news. They were suspended by regulators but maintained most of their gains when trade resumed. Millennium bcp was up 4 percent at 0.0867 euros a share while Banco BPI shares were up 8.8 percent at 1.4800 euros a share. BPI is trading above Caixabank's bid price of 1.329 euros a share.

The proposal marks the second time in just a few months that dos Santos, already a big investor in Portugal, has made inroads into the country's corporate arena.

Late last year, dos Santos launched a takeover bid for Portugal Telecom SGPS, a Lisbon-listed holding company that holds a key stake in Brazilian telecoms group Oi, in an attempt to prevent Oi from selling PT Portugal, the former national telecoms business, to Altice.

Like her bid for Portugal Telecom, she said a merger between Millennium and BPI would create an institution with a strong footprint in the Portuguese-speaking world, including Angola and Mozambique. Both Millennium and BPI have operations in Angola.

Luis Goncalves, a trader at GoBulling brokerage, said: "The initiative could force Caixabank to raise its bid and added a speculative angle to BCP, it shows that the sector is attractive."

Albino Oliveira, an analyst at brokerage Fincor, said Caixabank needed to win over two thirds of shareholders to succeed with its bid for BPI, which would be difficult to do without the support of dos Santos.

"The point is that Isabel dos Santos is not willing to agree to Caixabank's bid in its current conditions," Oliveira said.

Caixabank declined to comment.

On Monday, its chairman Isidro Faine was asked if he was concerned by bids by competitors. "I don't believe it means anything. We've just started the game and within this game there'll be moments when things seem one way and moments when they seem the opposite," he said.

Angolan state oil company Sonangol is Millennium's single, largest shareholder with a 19.44 percent stake.

Millennium and BPI have discussed a possible merger at least twice in the past but each attempt failed. ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Jane Merriman)