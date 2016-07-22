LISBON, July 22 The solvency of Portuguese banks has improved in the past five years and their main problem is low profitability rather than non-performing loans, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Friday.

"In terms of solvency, the banking system is now significantly better than in 2011, as it is in terms of transparency of assets... The problem of the Portuguese banking system is profitability," he told a parliament committee.

He said that although the average core Tier 1 ratio of 12.1 percent in Portugal trailed well behind countries like Greece and Ireland, the ratio of non-performing loans in Portuguese banks, at 12.4 percent, compared favourably to those countries. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)