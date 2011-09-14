* CEO says prepared for possible Greek default

LISBON, Sept 14 Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp (BCP.LS), does not plan to use cash from a funding line earmarked for the banking system in Portugal's 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout this year, its CEO said on Wenesday.

"We do not intend to resort to this line until the end of the year," Carlos Santos Ferreira told reporters, adding though that the situation could change and had to be monitored.

He would not say if the bank would have to use it in 2012, adding only that "it is very comforting that this safety net exists".

The bailout has a 12 billion euro line for banks' capitalisation needs. Bank of Portugal Gov. Carlos Costa said earlier banks will achieve this year's Core Tier 1 capital ratio target of 9 percent without having to use the line.

Santos Ferreira said the bank was prepared for a possible Greek default.

"We had it worked out months ago," he said, adding that Portuguese banks had only limited exposure to Greek debt. Still, Millennium has a small banking operation in Greece which it has said it wants to sell.

He said he was not overly concerned by the fact that the bank's shares are trading near their all-time lows of around 0.19 euros after losing 63 percent of their value since the start of the year as other local and foreign banks were following a similar trajectory.

BCP shares were up 0.5 percent in early afternoon tarding at 0.202 euros.

Millennium shares reached an all-time low of 0.19 euros on Tuesday.

Earlier, the CFO of the country's second-largest bank BES BES.LS said he saw no impact on BES from a possible Greek default, which he still sees as avoidable.[ID:nLDE78D03L] (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)