LISBON, Sept 14 Portugal's largest listed bank,
Millennium bcp (BCP.LS), does not plan to use cash from a
funding line earmarked for the banking system in Portugal's
78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout this year, its CEO said on
Wenesday.
"We do not intend to resort to this line until the end of
the year," Carlos Santos Ferreira told reporters, adding though
that the situation could change and had to be monitored.
He would not say if the bank would have to use it in 2012,
adding only that "it is very comforting that this safety net
exists".
The bailout has a 12 billion euro line for banks'
capitalisation needs. Bank of Portugal Gov. Carlos Costa said
earlier banks will achieve this year's Core Tier 1 capital ratio
target of 9 percent without having to use the line.
Santos Ferreira said the bank was prepared for a possible
Greek default.
"We had it worked out months ago," he said, adding that
Portuguese banks had only limited exposure to Greek debt. Still,
Millennium has a small banking operation in Greece which it has
said it wants to sell.
He said he was not overly concerned by the fact that the
bank's shares are trading near their all-time lows of around
0.19 euros after losing 63 percent of their value since the
start of the year as other local and foreign banks were
following a similar trajectory.
BCP shares were up 0.5 percent in early afternoon tarding at
0.202 euros.
Millennium shares reached an all-time low of 0.19 euros on
Tuesday.
Earlier, the CFO of the country's second-largest bank BES
BES.LS said he saw no impact on BES from a possible Greek
default, which he still sees as avoidable.[ID:nLDE78D03L]
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)