LISBON, Sept 14 Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp (BCP.LS), does not plan to use cash from a funding line earmarked for the banking system in Portugal's 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout this year, its CEO said on Wenesday.

"We do not intend to resort to this line until the end of the year," Carlos Santos Ferreira told reporters, adding though that the situation could change and had to be monitored.

The bailout has a 12 billion euro line for banks' capitalisation needs. Bank of Portugal Gov. Carlos Costa said earlier banks will achieve this year's Core Tier 1 capital ratio target of 9 percent without having to use the line. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)