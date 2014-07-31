LONDON, July 31 (IFR) - The massive 3.6bn loss at Banco Espirito Santo has fuelled fears that senior bondholders may also be at risk from the raft of problems at the troubled Portuguese bank.

Some now believe government support is inevitable, as raising new capital in the markets will be difficult at a time when the extent of the bank's problems is still unknown.

BES's senior bonds dropped four points to a cash price of 89 on Thursday on concerns such a move could trigger a bail-in. Its five-year credit default swaps, which reflect the cost to insure the debt against default, soared 145bp to 570bp.

"The BES situation has had very little impact on other Portuguese banks and the rest of peripheral Europe," said Satish Pulle, lead portfolio manager at ECM Asset Management.

"So the Bank of Portugal may think that bailing in the senior debt will be accepted."

The Bank of Portugal has ordered a "forensic examination" to establish whether "harmful management" contributed to the loss, and investors worry there is more to come.

The bank's subsidiary in Angola is one area that could be vulnerable, some say.

The 2.1bn capital buffer at BES, including the 1bn raised through a rights issue in May, has already been wiped out by the loss, and its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio has fallen to just 5% - 2% short of the regulatory minimum requirement.

BES hasn't revealed how it will recapitalise, and it could take weeks before new management gets to grip with the problems - making a senior bail-in even more likely.

SUBS DROPS TO NEW LOWS

The European Union doesn't plan to force senior bondholders to share losses in failing banks until 2016, but some countries have already gone down that route.

Senior bondholders in Cyprus's second-largest bank, Laiki, were wiped out in March last year. Holders of senior paper in Bank of Cyprus, the largest lender, were also hit.

But those kinds of moves come with big risks, which some investors believe is enough to convince regulators to avoid a bail-in at all costs.

Non-eurozone member Denmark was the first EU state to impose losses on senior bondholders, in 2011, and its banks were subsequently shut out of debt markets.

The government softened its stance after that.

"It's unlikely that the senior bonds will be bailed-in, given that this is not mandatory yet, and BES plays an important role for the local economy," said one London-based portfolio manager.

Losses for subordinated bondholders, though, look unavoidable.

The market has been pricing in hefty sub losses for some time - but those losses could end up being even larger than first feared.

BES's 750m 7.125% Tier 2 bond, which was trading at 106 at the start of June, sank another 20 points to 56 on Thursday.

"Without firm numbers from BES it will be hard to raise equity capital in the short term," the portfolio manager said.

"So there is considerable uncertainty for subordinated debt investors." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Helene Durand and Marc Carnegie)