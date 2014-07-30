LISBON, July 31 The Bank of Portugal suspended
all officials in charge of auditing and supervision at Banco
Espirito Santo, saying it suspected "acts of harmful
management" had contributed to the 3.6 billion euros half-year
loss posted by the bank on Wednesday night.
It also suppressed voting rights of Espirito Santo Financial
Group, BES's largest shareholder which holds its 20 percent
stake on behalf of the bank's founding family. It named PWC to
lead a supervision commission at BES until shareholders name new
internal auditing officials.
The central bank wants BES to carry out a capital increase
soon using "market solutions", but a public recapitalisation
line remains a backup option guaranteeing the bank's solidity
even after the massive loss, the Bank of Portugal said in a
statement.
It added that "all the necessary conditions are in place for
the bank to continue its activities and for the full protection
of the rights of depositors".
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Laura Noonan)