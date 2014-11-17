LISBON Nov 17 The Bank of Portugal is investigating former management of Banco Espirito Santo over suspected illegal debt issuance via a Swiss go-between to replace liabilities of the collapsed business empire of the bank's founding family with BES debt.

Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa told a parliament committee looking into the rescue of BES by the state in August the central bank was also examining alleged concealment of losses by family holding company Espirito Santo International (ESI) that placed its debt via BES to the bank's retail clients.

Costa defended his tackling of the BES crisis as timely and diligent and said the bank's management used the scheme to illegally bypass his own directives not to increase BES's exposure to the Espirito Santos family businesses.

Criticised by the opposition for failing to detect problems around BES in time, Costa said the fact that most Espirito Santo holding firms were registered abroad, outside his bank's jurisdiction, had also complicated the task of BES supervision.

In late August, Reuters exposed the Espirito Santo borrowing spree and other attempts to save the family empire that ignored central bank orders that the management stop mixing the lender's affairs with the family business.

Costa said there was "evidence suggesting deceit and harmful management by BES management in what regards issuance and placement of BES debt in special purpose vehicles via various movements made via a Swiss intermediary".

Costa has previously mentioned Swiss-based Eurofin Securities as the company linked to such bond placements.

Those operations were made "in order to make massive substitution of Espirito Santo Group debt with BES debt circumventing the ring-fencing and safeguarding (of BES accounts) imposed by the Bank of Portugal," Costa said.

The central bank had been hoping to save BES via a private recapitalisation. But a 3.6 billion euro loss posted by the bank in late July, which was much larger than expected due to an increase in exposure to family liabilities, forced the authorities to intervene with a 4.9 billion rescue.

A working bank, Novo Banco, was carved out of BES, the country's second-largest lender, while toxic assets remained with BES that the authorities plan to wind down.

Up until July, the bank was headed by family patriarch Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado and people close to him. Salgado has denied knowledge of any irregularities. (Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Heinrich)