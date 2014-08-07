BRIEF-Erickson Inc says reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
LISBON Aug 7 Portugal's bank resolution fund will promote a "swift and transparent" sale to new investors of the healthy lender that was carved out of the troubled Banco Espirito Santo, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Thursday.
He told a parliament committee the next steps will be to carry out an audit of Novo Banco's assets and liabilities, hire a financial adviser and to present a swift solution to maximise the value of the bank to be sold to investors.
"We understand that there are conditions in place to change the ownership structure by bringing in new investors," he added. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by David Evans)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.
