LISBON, July 24 Espirito Santo Financial Group
has told holders of a 200 million euros ($269.32
million) bond issued in December 2013 that they cannot exercise
their option to convert the bonds into shares in Banco Espirito
Santo at this time.
The bond, which falls due in 2018, entitles owners to
exchange their bonds for stock in BES. ESFG is BES's largest
shareholder and holds 20 percent of the bank's stock.
"With respect to conversion requests, the trustee has been
informed by the issuer that it is unable to process requests at
this time," a notice sent to bondholders said. "The issuer has
also indicated it will seek to provide a further update in due
course."
ESFG chief executive Roger Hartmann failed to respond to
requests for comment. If all of the bonds were converted into
stock, ESFG would have to cede 169 million shares in the bank,
or almost 15 percent of its nearly 1.13 billion shares.
(Reporting By Laura Noonan, editing by Andrei Khalip)