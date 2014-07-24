LISBON, July 24 Espirito Santo Financial Group has told holders of a 200 million euros ($269.32 million) bond issued in December 2013 that they cannot exercise their option to convert the bonds into shares in Banco Espirito Santo at this time.

The bond, which falls due in 2018, entitles owners to exchange their bonds for stock in BES. ESFG is BES's largest shareholder and holds 20 percent of the bank's stock.

"With respect to conversion requests, the trustee has been informed by the issuer that it is unable to process requests at this time," a notice sent to bondholders said. "The issuer has also indicated it will seek to provide a further update in due course."

ESFG chief executive Roger Hartmann failed to respond to requests for comment. If all of the bonds were converted into stock, ESFG would have to cede 169 million shares in the bank, or almost 15 percent of its nearly 1.13 billion shares. (Reporting By Laura Noonan, editing by Andrei Khalip)