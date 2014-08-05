PARIS Aug 5 European stock market operator
Euronext said on Tuesday that it intends to remove
shares of troubled Banco Espirito Santo from Lisbon's
benchmark PSI 20 index with effect from Aug. 11.
"Assuming the absence of any further public statements from
Banco de Portugal or the Portuguese Securities Market Commission
regarding the resolution measures or status of Banco Espirito
Santo, after close of business on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2014, Banco
Espirito Santo will be removed from the PSI 20 index with effect
from Monday, Aug. 11, 2014," Euronext said in a statement.
The stock will be removed from the PSI 20 at a price of
zero, Euronext said.
Portugal agreed over the weekend to spend 4.9 billion euros
($6.56 billion) to rescue Banco Espirito Santo, its largest
listed bank. The bank's stock plunged 73 percent last week,
before being suspended on Friday afternoon.
(1 US dollar = 0.7469 euro)
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)