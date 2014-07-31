LONDON, July 31 Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo reported losses of 3.6 billion euros ($4.8 billion) on Wednesday, largely because of its exposure to entities in the wider web of companies controlled by the bank's founding family.

Key developments that contributed to the massive family losses are detailed below.

* Espirito Santo Financial Group : 823 million euros of provisions

ESFG is a holding company that owns insurer Tranquilidade and a 20 percent stake in BES. Has obtained creditor protection in Luxembourg.

* At the beginning of May ESFG agreed to reduce its non-collateralised BES borrowings to 400 million euros from 533 million euros by the end of June and to collateralise any new exposures. These commitments "have not been fully met and may in part be undermined by ESFG having filed for creditors' protection," BES said.

* In June 2014, BES's exposure to ESFG increased by 120 million euros due to transactions "which were not subject to prior approval by the Related Parties Committee or by the bodies of the bank with powers to approve this type of transaction." "An assessment is under way to determine the conditions under which these transactions were carried out."

* BES had to undertake to directly repay retail clients sold family company bonds, since a guarantee from ESFG to repay them has been "materially affected" by ESFG's application for creditor protection.

* Rioforte: 144 million euros of provisions

Rioforte is a holding company that owns 49 percent of ESFG. Has creditor protection from Luxembourg court.

* BES agreed to buy securities worth 190 million euros from Rioforte on July 28, but transfer of assets has not yet taken place despite commitments of Rioforte. BES took 144 million euros provision.

* Espirito Santo Group debt: 856 million euros of provisions

* BES took an 856 million euros provision to cover potential liabilities for bonds sold by Espirito Santo Group companies to BES clients, after the bank discovered two letters issued by BES in favour of creditors of one of the family companies. These letters were not approved in accordance with BES's internal procedures and not registered in the bank's accounts at June 30, the bank said. ($1 = 0.7464 Euros) (Reporting by Laura Noonan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)