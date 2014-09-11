LISBON, Sept 11 Portugal's Jose de Mello Saude
launched on Thursday a takeover bid for the indebted Espirito
Santo family's health unit, offering 4.4 euros per share in an
attempt to beat a Mexican company which made an initial offer
last month.
Jose de Mello Saude said in a statement that its offer was
2.3 percent higher than the 4.3-euro-per-share bid announced in
August by Mexico's Grupo Angeles, which valued Espirito Santo
Saude at about 411 million euros.
The competing bids are welcome news for the Espirito Santo
family, whose main holding companies filed for creditor
protection in July under a mountain of debt and needs to shed
assets.
Espirito Santo Saude operates 18 health centres in Portugal,
including hospitals, clinics and care homes for the elderly.
