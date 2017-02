LISBON Oct 24 Banco Espirito Santo has no intention to seek capital from a 12-billion-euro credit line for Portugal's banks under the country's bailout agreement, the chief executive of BES said on Monday.

"It is good to know that the state's recpitalization line exists, but BES does not intend to turn to it," BES chief executive Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado told journalists.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; writing by Axel Bugge)