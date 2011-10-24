* BES only holds Portuguese debt

* Mark-to-market of holdings would cost 100 mln euros (Adds comments, background)

LISBON Oct 24 Banco Espirito Santo , has no intention to seek capital from a 12-billion-euro credit line for Portugal's banks under the country's bailout agreement, the chief executive of BES said on Monday.

BES is Portugal's largest listed bank in terms of market capitalisation.

"It is good to know that the state's recapitalisation line exists, but BES does not intend to turn to it," BES chief executive Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado told journalists. "Currently, BES' capital levels are perfectly adequate."

Under Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout loan from the European Union and IMF, the country's banks need to achieve a core-Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent this year and 10 percent in 2012.

European Union leaders are expected to agree at a summit on Wednesday that European banks need 100-110 billion euros of new capital.

BES said last week it intends to raise 791 million euros in capital through an offer to swap debt for stock that could raise its core-Tier capital ratio close to 10 percent.

Salgado said BES has no exposure to sovereign European debt other than from Portugal. "The impact we have is from Portuguese debt," he said.

BES chief financial officer Amilcar Morais Pires added that BES' exposure to Portuguese debt was 80 percent in treasury bills, which mature in three and six months. He said that if BES had to mark-to-market the value of its debt holdings, the potential loss would amount to only 100 million euros.

At the end of June BES held 3.3 billion euros in Portuguese debt.

Salgado said that he did not expect Portugal to need to restructure its debt.

Portugal is going through a severe recession as the government enacts tough austerity measures intended to ensure the country meets budget goals under its bailout loan.

