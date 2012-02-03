LISBON Feb 3 Banco Espirito Santo reported on Friday a 2011 net loss of 109 million euros ($143.03 million)as the bank was hit by Portugal's debt crisis and the transfer of its pension assets to the state.

The loss compared with a profit of 557 million euros a year earlier.

BES, Portugal's largest private bank in terms of market capitalisation, said it recorded a loss of 76 million euros from the transfer of pension assets to the state. The government transferred banks' assets in order to meet its budget goals under the country's 78-billion-euro bailout agreement.

Net interest income rose to 1.182 billion euros from 1.164 billion euros, BES said.

($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge)