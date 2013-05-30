LISBON May 30 Credit rating agencies that still
rate Portugal's debt as "junk" have not recognised progress that
has helped improve investor sentiment and made possible a return
to the bond market, the head of the country's second-largest
listed bank said.
Speaking at a conference organised by Reuters and Portugal's
TSF radio on Thursday, Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, Chief
Executive Officer of Banco Espirito Santo, pointed to
a sharp improvement in Portugal's risk perception and falling
bond yields as evidence of progress.
"Investors have recognised Portugal's efforts and
achievements. However, rating agencies haven't yet followed this
movement," he said.
The country's 10-year bond yields are at
around 5.5 percent, far below the January 2012 peak of over 17
percent.
In March, Standard & Poor's upgraded its outlook on
Portugal's BB/B sovereign rating to stable from negative, but
the country remains in "junk" territory for all three major
agencies.
Salgado said the evolution of bank deposits in Portugal has
been "positive" throughout the crisis, unlike fellow bailed-out
countries Greece, Ireland and Cyprus.
But he added that "funding costs remain quite high,
affecting the whole economy - the state, banks and companies".
Portugal's government and companies complain that access to
credit remains too restricted and expensive here compared to
core euro zone countries.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga; editing by
Barry Moody)