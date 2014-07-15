* Espirito Santo group must pay back 847 mln euros on
Tuesday
* Debt owed to Portugal Telecom, which is merging with
Brazil's Grupo Oi
* PT-Oi merger terms to be revisited if debt not made
* Banco Espirito Santo shares tumble, bond yields keep
climbing
(Adds Fitch, new BES chief's statement, closing prices)
By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge
LISBON, July 15 Portugal's Espirito Santo clan
is preparing to file for creditor protection for one of its key
holding companies, sources said on Tuesday, moving to ringfence
prized assets as a deadline for a $1 billion plus debt repayment
to Portugal Telecom looms.
The filing will be made by the company, Rioforte, in
Luxembourg, where it is registered, one source close to the
process said, adding that the move was aimed at preventing
insolvency that would trigger a fire sale of assets.
Rioforte indirectly holds a stake in Portugal's largest
listed bank Banco Espirito Santo, shares of which
plummeted 14.6 percent to an all-time closing low on Tuesday.
This extended their losses in the past month to 62 percent due
to investors' worries about the bank's exposure to family debt.
The jitters jolted financial markets last week in Europe and
beyond, raising new concerns about Portugal generally only two
months after it exited an international bailout deal.
By 2200 GMT on Tuesday Rioforte is supposed to repay 847
million euros ($1.16 billion) in maturing debt to Portugal
Telecom, the country's largest telecom services
provider. PT in the throes of a tie-up with Brazil's Grupo Oi,
which is likely to amend the terms of the deal in the event of a
default.
The sources would not comment on how a creditor protection
filing could affect the payment deadline. They said negotiations
between Rioforte and PT were still going on.
Rioforte would not comment.
Concerns surrounding the Espirito Santo banking clan, who
founded BES more than a century ago, have erupted since an audit
of a family holding company that owns Rioforte found a "serious
financial situation" there.
Further evidence of the family's financial difficulties
emerged late on Monday, when a group company sold a 5 percent
stake in BES at a deeply discounted price because it had to meet
a margin call.
The sale helped to push BES shares 20 percent lower at one
point on Tuesday to record lows just above the 0.34 euro price
at which the Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) sold the 5
percent stake.
"The sale by ESFG at a brutal discount shows they are
jumping ship," said Jose Novo, a trader at Orey iTrade brokers.
Andre Rodrigues, an analyst at Caixa BI, also cited likely
creditor protection as being behind the fall in BES shares. "The
stake sale was a great pressure factor as they put a sort of a
target price into people's heads, but it would have been
difficult to sell a big block of shares otherwise in the
market," said Rodrigues.
Yields on BES debt kept climbing on fears that bondholders
would bear the cost if the bank ran into difficulty, reaching
11.7 percent on 10-year bonds, up from 10.6 percent on Monday
and more than double where they stood a month ago.
MERGER AMENDMENTS?
Last week, news emerged that a family holding company had
failed to meet debt payments in full and on time.
Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday that most rated Portuguese
companies "are unlikely to face significantly higher risk from
the troubles at the Espirito Santo group" due to their limited
direct exposure to the group and diversified funding bases, but
warned that PT's credit standing could suffer.
"A failure to receive repayment on the commercial paper
would be viewed negatively for PT's rating profile and, while we
do not believe the merger has been put at risk, there is the
potential for the terms of the deal to change. We will review
the credit impact if this appears likely," it said.
PT's Brazilian merger partner is watching the debt payment
carefully.
A source close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday that some
large shareholders in Grupo Oi could sue Portugal Telecom if the
debt investment ends up in default.
Neither Portugal Telecom nor anybody at the Espirito Santo
family has commented on the payment, or indicated when they may
announce the results of their talks.
The concerns have driven shares in Portugal Telecom down by
about a third in the past few weeks and they closed 2.14 percent
lower on Tuesday. Oi shares were down 3.6 percent in Sao Paulo.
Efforts to distance BES from the family accelerated on
Monday after the Bank of Portugal ordered that a new,
independent management team take over. The new
CEO, Vitor Bento, said on Tuesday the bank is well-capitalised
and he will seek to restore investor confidence.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Filipa Cunha Lima and Andrei Khalip;
Editing by Will Waterman and David Stamp)