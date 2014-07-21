LISBON, July 21 Banco Espirito Santo (BES)
said on Monday it was finalizing the appointment of a
financial adviser to boost the bank's "balance sheet structure."
BES said in a statement that it is "finalizing the
appointment of a recognised international financial institution
as specialized financial adviser to assess the opportunities to
optimize its balance sheet structure."
BES has seen its shares slump in recent weeks on concerns
that its capital will be eroded by large debts at the bank's
founding family. One of the Espirito Santo family holding
company's - ESI - filed for creditor protection in Luxembourg on
Friday.
