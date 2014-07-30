(Recasts throughout, adds CEO comments, detail of family
irregularities, capital raise)
By Laura Noonan and Andrei Khalip
LONDON/LISBON, July 30 Laws may have been broken
at Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo during a catastrophic
six months that saw it lose 3.6 billion euros, the bank's new
management said on Wednesday, as they vowed to investigate the
losses and raise cash to bolster finances.
The massive loss for the first half of the year - which
prompted the bank to say it would immediately begin a process to
raise more capital - came as BES's new management team sought to
draw a line under fears about the bank's exposure to the
troubled business empire of the Espirito Santo family.
The bank's new management, which were only appointed on July
14, instead had to give fresh details of irregularities they had
discovered in the way the bank dealt with family companies in
the recent past.
The revelations included the fact 120 million euros was
loaned to a family company in June without passing through the
bank's related party lending controls that are in place to
approve such transactions.
The bank also said it had to take 856 million euros of
provisions after it discovered two letters issued by the bank in
favour of creditors' of a family holding company, ESI, which
were not registered in the bank's accounting records at the end
of June.
In total, 2.1 billion euros of provisions were taken because
of the bank's exposure to the Espirito Santo Group, which lost
control of the bank in June but remains its largest shareholder
with a 20 percent stake. Another 590 million euros hit was taken
to cover repayment of debt issued by Espirito Santo Group
companies to BES clients.
The bank's new chief executive, economist Vitor Bento, said
that, to the extent that the circumstances around some of the
losses "seems to indicate the existence of possible breach of
legal rules, such indication will be duly investigated". The
bank will also pass on information to legal authorities if
appropriate, he added.
In its results statement, the bank said it would do all it
could to ensure that it was reimbursed for any losses caused as
a result of any potential illegal behaviour. The bank's former
chief executive, Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
BACK FOR MORE
The bank also vowed to swiftly raise capital and call a
general meeting to approve the move "within a reasonable
timeframe". "Over the course of the past few weeks, both
shareholders and potential investors have shown interest in
participating in a capitalization plan, some of them willing to
take relevant stakes in the Bank," Bento said.
The bank said it would raise enough to have a cushion above
regulatory minimums, but did not say how much that would be. BES
last raised capital on June 10, selling 1 billion euros of
shares to existing investors. A month later, as fears mounted
about its exposure to the ailing Espirito Santo empire, BES said
it had enough capital to withstand any losses on its 1.2 billion
euros of lending to family companies.
Bigger than expected losses on those loans meant BES'
capital ratio fell to just 5 percent at the end of June, below
the minimum 7 percent level required by regulators.
The bank is also preparing a strategic restructuring plan
that Bento said could lead to the sale of some of its
international offshoots.
(Reporting By Laura Noonan and Andrei Khalip; editing by Andrew
Hay)