LISBON Aug 1 Portugal's authorities are
considering the use of public funds to shore up Banco Espirito
Santo's capital, complementing a cash call from investors,
people close to the process said on Friday.
One source said BES will likely need 3 billion euros ($4
billion) after a catastrophic 3.6 billion euro loss posted on
Wednesday wiped out its capital buffers and reduced its solvency
ratio below that required by the Bank of Portugal.
Following the bigger than expected losses it may be hard to
avoid a "mixed solution" of using private capital and public
funds to recapitalise the country's largest listed bank, two
sources said.
($1 = 0.7445 Euros)
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)