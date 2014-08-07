LISBON Aug 7 The Portuguese state will loan 3.9
billion euros ($5.2 billion) to the bank resolution fund in
charge of rescuing Banco Espirito Santo, 500 million
less than initially planned after banks agreed to provide that
sum, the finance minister said.
"The loan by the Treasury has already come down to 3.9
billion euros after an additional contribution by Portuguese
banks," Maria Luis Albuquerque told a parliament committee on
Thursday.
The head of the Portuguese Banking Association (APB) had
told Reuters on Wednesday banks had proposed to contribute the
additional 500 million euros and wanted to work together with
the authorities for the swiftest sale of a new, healthy bank to
be carved out of the troubled BES.
The Bank of Portugal on Sunday said the fund, which is
financed by banks, will inject a total of 4.9 billion euros into
the healthy new Novo Banco, while the "bad bank", housing BES's
exposures to toxic assets, will be wound down.
Including contributions by some 80 banks and other financial
institutions already accumulated in the fund and pledged by them
earlier, their total participation in the rescue plan would rise
to around 1 billion euros.
The fund became the formal owner of the new bank, which it
has to sell to repay the state. The loan has an incremental
interest rate designed to encourage its repayment
soon.
Albuquerque reiterated that the loan had no risks for the
state and taxpayers, "because it will be repaid no matter what
happens to Novo Banco, when it is sold and at what price", he
said, ruling out the state taking any stake in the bank.
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said earlier on
Thursday the Portuguese authorities were "swift and effective"
in taking action to prevent BES's collapse becoming a systemic
event and that neither the country's banking sector nor other
markets were affected.
Still, concerns that banks may end up footing part the
rescue bill if they do not raise enough money for Novo Banco to
repay the state in full have hit their shares this week. The
largest listed lender Millennium bcp slumped 15 percent
on Wednesday and slipped another 1.3 percent on Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7490 euro)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)