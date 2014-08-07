LISBON Aug 7 The Portuguese state will loan 3.9 billion euros ($5.2 billion) to the bank resolution fund in charge of rescuing Banco Espirito Santo, 500 million less than initially planned after banks agreed to provide that sum, the finance minister said.

"The loan by the Treasury has already come down to 3.9 billion euros after an additional contribution by Portuguese banks," Maria Luis Albuquerque told a parliament committee on Thursday.

The head of the Portuguese Banking Association (APB) had told Reuters on Wednesday banks had proposed to contribute the additional 500 million euros and wanted to work together with the authorities for the swiftest sale of a new, healthy bank to be carved out of the troubled BES.

The Bank of Portugal on Sunday said the fund, which is financed by banks, will inject a total of 4.9 billion euros into the healthy new Novo Banco, while the "bad bank", housing BES's exposures to toxic assets, will be wound down.

Including contributions by some 80 banks and other financial institutions already accumulated in the fund and pledged by them earlier, their total participation in the rescue plan would rise to around 1 billion euros.

The fund became the formal owner of the new bank, which it has to sell to repay the state. The loan has an incremental interest rate designed to encourage its repayment soon.

Albuquerque reiterated that the loan had no risks for the state and taxpayers, "because it will be repaid no matter what happens to Novo Banco, when it is sold and at what price", he said, ruling out the state taking any stake in the bank.

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said earlier on Thursday the Portuguese authorities were "swift and effective" in taking action to prevent BES's collapse becoming a systemic event and that neither the country's banking sector nor other markets were affected.

Still, concerns that banks may end up footing part the rescue bill if they do not raise enough money for Novo Banco to repay the state in full have hit their shares this week. The largest listed lender Millennium bcp slumped 15 percent on Wednesday and slipped another 1.3 percent on Thursday. (1 US dollar = 0.7490 euro) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)