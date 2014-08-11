(This story originally appeared in IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Christopher Spink
LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - There was some surprise in the market
when holders of senior bonds escaped a bail-in in the rescue of
Banco Espirito Santo, but perhaps there shouldn't have been
given that the European Central Bank was a major creditor of the
Portuguese bank.
Forcing a contribution from seniors in addition to
subordinated bondholders would have posed a dilemma about what
to do with the ECB's claims, which amounted to a net 7.4bn at
the end of June.
Imposing losses on ECB claims would in effect have meant
eurozone taxpayers helping to pay for the recapitalisation,
something that bank regulators and politicians have pledged to
avoid under new bank resolution legislation shortly to take
effect across Europe.
The ECB's claims stem from assets parked at the central
bank. These include senior unsecured floating-rate notes issued
by BES, and guaranteed by the Portuguese state, paying Libor
plus 12 percentage points. These were pledged as collateral to
the ECB in return for funding.
These senior notes are some of the largest outstandings of
BES senior bonds. For instance, three such notes cumulatively
with a face value of 3.5bn come due this December, January and
February. All were issued at the height of the eurozone crisis
in late 2011 or early 2012, in effect to extract liquidity from
the ECB.
EMERGENCY
BES has been relying on such emergency funding for some
time. At its peak in 2009 the bank's loan to deposit ratio stood
at 192%. That has since reduced to 126% but wholesale funding
remains a key element of the bank's liabilities. ECB funding to
BES increased 37% in the first half of this year.
Portugal was able to act quickly to rescue the majority of
BES's loans, as well as its deposits and senior claims, by
creating a bridge institution, Novo Banco, backed by a 4.9bn
government loan because Europe's new bank recovery and
resolution directive is not yet in place.
"Portugal like many other countries hasn't yet put the
legislation in place, so that gave authorities the freedom to
choose whether or not these creditors would be bailed in," said
one senior banker at a European bank. "Two years from now, there
would have been no choice but to bail in senior bondholders."
BRAVE NEW WORLD
The new pan-European rules must be applied from the end of
2015. That will create a strict hierarchy of creditor seniority
that must be followed to decide which claims should be bailed in
to recapitalise financial institutions in trouble.
That situation may place the ECB in peril, since it is a
major creditor of many eurozone banks. It could also leave it
wide open to accusations that it has a conflict of interest when
it takes direct control of bank supervision across Europe from
this November.
"There is potential for a conflict of interest in that the
ECB is going to be both regulator and creditor to many banks,"
said the banker.
Under the new rules, senior bondholders will rank alongside
uninsured depositors and other unsecured creditors. If there is
insufficient equity or subordinated debt then these instruments
will also have to take a haircut to recapitalise a bank
sufficiently.
"This shows how carefully the ECB must tread if it doesn't
want to test the collateral of these government bonds parked
with it," said a lawyer. "You could imagine that when the ECB
becomes the main regulator that it will not risk ECB exposures
at all costs. It would not choose to hit senior bondholders if
that meant hitting itself."
Another lawyer specialising in bank resolutions confirmed
that under the new rules the ECB's claims would "almost
certainly" rank with other senior bondholders, making it likely
that it would be "seriously conflicted" if such a situation had
arisen after 2015.
The lawyer added that under the new regime a full asset
valuation would have had to have been carried out before a
bridge institution would have been set up, making it less likely
that seniors would have escaped.
ECB EXPOSURES
Overall as of August 1, the ECB had 533.5bn outstanding
with eurozone credit institutions, principally through its LTRO
schemes. An additional 74.2bn of "other claims" to such bodies
were also outstanding. These are understood to include these
emergency liquidity arrangements.
The ECB declined to comment specifically on BES's rescue.
However, a spokesperson said risk control measures, such as
applying appropriate haircuts to instruments pledged as
collateral, were in place to confront these situations.
This "ensures that the Eurosystem is protected against the
risk of financial loss in case the underlying assets have to be
realised owing to the default of a counterparty," said the ECB
spokesperson.
IFR reported in June that Greece's four major banks still
had 40bn of such funding outstanding. In May Alpha Bank, for
instance, issued to itself a 2.82bn state-guaranteed FRN at
three-month Euribor plus 12 percentage points explicitly for use
as collateral at the ECB.
The immediate need to recapitalise BES came on August 1
after the ECB indicated it might not be able to continue to
provide further liquidity facilities, a decision that would have
sparked a run on the bank's deposits.
The Novo Banco solution also suits another official sector
creditor, the China Development Bank, which lent BES 300m for
three years in September 2011. That facility is due to be repaid
next month.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Matthew Davies)