* Stock da Cunha takes over bank due for rapid sale
* Change follows resignation of three top managers
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Sept 14 The Bank of Portugal on Sunday
picked a new chief executive for Novo Banco, successor to Banco
Espirito Santo (BES), following the embarrassing resignation of
its three top managers appointed only two months ago.
Eduardo Stock da Cunha, 51, an experienced international
banker who has worked at lenders like Santander and
Lloyds in Britain, Portugal, Spain and the United
States, became the new head of the bank that the central bank
aims to sell off swiftly to recover state loans.
BES, Portugal's largest listed lender, had to be
rescued last month after the collapse of the business empire of
its founding Espirito Santo family, whose main holding firms are
under creditor protection.
Stock da Cunha's last job was as auditing and risk area
director on the team of Lloyds Banking Group's Portuguese CEO
Antonio Horta Osorio. The two had worked previously at Santander
in Portugal.
Jorge Cardoso, board member at the state-owned bank Caixa
Geral de Depositos, was named finance director at Novo Banco,
Bank of Portugal said in a statement.
The central bank also reiterated its intention to sell the
bank to investors "within the shortest reasonable period" to
guarantee a stable ownership structure and safeguard the
interests of Novo Banco clients.
On Saturday, Chief Executive Vitor Bento, finance director
Joao Moreira Rato and deputy CEO Jose Honorio - all handpicked
by the Bank of Portugal in July - said they were leaving because
their initial mandate to revive the bank with private money had
changed too much since the government bailout.
Weekly newspaper Expresso said on Saturday the executives
had objected to the central bank's plan to sell Novo Banco as
soon as possible to recover the 3.9 billion euros ($5.1 billion)
in public funds used in the rescue.
The three men denied any conflict, but said that since the
procedure for a swift sale had been launched and was being
managed by the central bank, they felt "that the right thing to
do is to hand over the reins to another management team".
Bento's initial mandate was to save BES using private
capital. The central bank then decided on Aug. 3 to step in with
4.9 billion euros, some of which was provided by Portugal's bank
resolution fund, to recapitalise the "good bank" Novo Banco that
it carved out of the troubled BES.
Bento, a respected economist and business manager, was
picked by Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa in July to
replace Ricardo Salgado, the patriarch of the Espirito Santo
family that founded the bank some 150 years ago. Salgado had
resigned under pressure from Costa.
Bento's management team and the Bank of Portugal have said
they suspect illegal activity took place at BES, involving the
financing of the troubled family businesses using money borrowed
from BES clients.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Tom Heneghan)