LISBON, July 30 Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo
lost 3.6 billion euros in the first half of the year -
mostly on loans to its founding family's crumbling business
empire - and now has less capital than it is required to hold,
the bank said on Wednesday.
The loss at the country's largest listed bank wiped out its
2.1 billion euros capital buffer, and is likely to force the
bank to resort to a new capital increase to preserve solvency
ratios demanded by regulators.
The loss includes 4.25 billion euros in impairments and
contingency measures, BES said. The biggest item was a provision
of 1.2 billion euros on loans to the Espirito Santo Group - the
bank said 856 million euros worth of those provisions were taken
because the bank's directors learned that BES had granted two
letters in favour of creditors of the family group, which were
not approved in accordance with internal procedures.
The bank said its board was assessing all the facts that
lead to the period's exceptional provisions, and "will take all
measures within its reach to recover the maximum amount of the
... and to ensure the bank is reimbursed for losses caused as a
result of any potential illegal behaviour that is identified."
BES said its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of a
bank's financial strength, fell to 5 percent after the loss,
below the minimum requirement of 7 percent.
