LISBON Aug 5 Novo Banco, the "good bank" carved
out of Portugal's troubled lender Banco Espirito Santo
on Sunday, has started with assets worth 59.6 billion euros
($79.6 billion)," Novo Banco said on Tuesday, implying 4.4
billion euros have been left behind in the "bad bank."
The finances of the bad bank are of crucial importance to
BES's shareholders and subordinated bondholders whose faint
chances of recovering any cash hinge on whether the bad bank can
recover any money from its exposure to the crumbling financial
empire of the banks' founding Espirito Santo family.
Total liabilities stood at 58.2 billion euros, including
almost 32 billion in clients' funds, mainly deposits. Senior
debt liabilities stood at 8.06 billion euros, the same as in the
old BES.
(1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro)
