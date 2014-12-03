LISBON Dec 3 The first balance sheet of
Portugal's Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo
after a state rescue, showed the bank slipped behind rival
Millennium bcp in terms of assets but had a solvency
ratio well above the required threshold.
The balance sheet published on Wednesday showed Novo
Banco had a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 9.2 percent, above the
minimum 7 percent required by the Bank of Portugal, which
separately confirmed that ratio.
When it devised a 4.9 billion euro rescue plan for BES in
early August, the Bank of Portugal said the capitalisation would
leave Novo Banco with an 8.5 percent capital ratio. Just before
the rescue, the solvency ratio had fallen below 5 percent.
The bank's consolidated assets stood at nearly 72.5 billion
euros, meaning the lender had shed some 7.75 billion euros in
assets following huge losses and the rescue of BES and is now
the country's third-largest lender by assets after state-owned
Caixa Geral de Depositos and the listed Millennium bcp.
CGD has assets of over 100 billion euros and Millennium
nearly 79 billion.
The state rescued Portugal's BES in early August with a 4.9
billion euro ($6.1 billion) package, mostly in public funds,
after the business empire of the Espirito Santos collapsed under
a mountain of debt.
The rescue split BES into the working Novo Banco and a "bad
bank" exposed to the liabilities of its founding Espirito Santo
family. The government wants to sell Novo Banco in the coming
months to recover the rescue funds.
Banco BPI, a smaller bank with assets at around 42 billion
euros, has said it may be interested in buying Novo Banco. Local
media have said China's Fosun may also be interested.
Novo Banco's gross loans to clients stood at 43.8 billion
euros, down from BES's 51.3 billion as of the end of June, while
deposits stood at 25.1 billion euros, down from 35.9 billion.
Novo Banco CEO, Eduardo Stock da Cunha, said last week the
bank's deposits were recovering after a slump in the wake of the
rescue.
