LISBON, July 18 Portuguese prosecutors have opened inquiries into the complicated financial situation around the business empire of the founding family of Banco Espirito Santo and are closely following all developments, the prosecutor's office said.

"There are inquiries under way related to this matter that even pre-date the reports of the past few weeks," the office said in an emailed reply to questions from Reuters. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Pravin Char)