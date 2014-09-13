LISBON, Sept 13 The three key executives charged
with rebuilding Portugal's Novo Banco - the successor to Banco
Espirito Santo after a state rescue last month - said
on Saturday they had tendered their resignations.
The announcement followed a reported disagreement over
strategy with the central bank.
Chief Executive Vitor Bento, Financial Director Joao Moreira
Rato and Deputy Chief Executive Jose Honorio said in a joint
statement they had communicated to the Bank of Portugal their
intention to resign earlier this week "giving time to prepare a
smooth transition to a new management team".
"Our decision to resign is due to the fact that our mandate
significantly changed since we began our roles, in mid-July.
During our time at Novo Banco, we have contributed to the
stabilisation of the bank, taken steps to normalise operations
and improve systems and launched a medium-term plan," they said.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Pravin Char)