(Adds pricing details, official book size)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal has priced a
EUR3bn tap of its outstanding 10-year bond on Tuesday after
investors placed EUR9.5bn of orders, a banker managing the deal
said on Tuesday.
The sovereign, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, issued the tap of its 5.65%
February 2024 benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 320bp, the tight
end of 320bp-325bp guidance and inside initial price thoughts of
325bp area.
The tap priced to offer a yield of 5.112%, and offered
around a 15bp concession to the outstanding issue, which was
spotted at mid-swaps plus 305bp when books opened on Tuesday
morning, according to the lead.
Final orders of EUR9.5bn included just under EUR1bn from
banks managing the sale - Barclays, BES, Citigroup, Credit
Agricole CIB, RBS and SG CIB.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)