LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, has received over EUR8bn of orders for the tap of its 4.35% October 2017 bond, its first bond deal since it was bailed out in 2011.

Official guidance has been set at mid-swaps plus 400bp area, from initial price thoughts of plus 410bp area.

Barclays, Banco Espirito Santo, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley will price the bond later on Wednesday.

The bond was trading at mid-swaps plus 390bp when the tap was announced on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data, indicating that the country is offering investors a 10bp premium to purchase the new supply. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Julian Baker)