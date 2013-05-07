BRIEF-Livermore Partners says withdraws director nominations to Volt Information board
* Livermore Partners announces support for Volt Information Sciences new director appointments
LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, has opened books on a no-grow EUR3bn 10-year bond, with official guidance set at mid-swaps plus 400-405bp, a bank managing the deal said on Tuesday.
Indications of interest from investors topped EUR4bn when lead banks marketed the deal at initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 405bp area earlier on Tuesday.
Banks said European books would close at short notice because of the strong initial demand.
Portugal's outstanding 10-year bond, maturing in October 2023, was bid at mid-swaps plus 391.5bp when the price thoughts were released, indicating that investors are being offered a new issue premium of between 8.5bp and 13.5bp to buy the new issue, maturing in February 2024.
Caixa Banco de Investimento, Citi, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Societe Generale are managing the deal, in what could be a step towards the country qualifying for the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bermuda Market (Re)insurance Dashboard 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895080 CHICAGO, March 06 (Fitch) Underwriting results for publicly traded Bermuda (re)insurers weakened on larger catastrophe losses and reduced redundancies, according a new dashboard on the Bermuda (Re)insurance Market from Fitch Ratings. Fitch's group of 12 large publicly traded (re)insurers with Bermuda operations po
* CFO says part of fresh capital is to be used for new business, another held back as buffer