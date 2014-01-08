BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, has hired a group of banks to manage a tap of its 4.75% June 2019 euro-denominated bond, a bank managing the deal said on Wednesday.
Barclays, CaixaBI, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale will launch and price the deal in the near future, subject to market conditions.
Portugal's international lenders approved the country's progress in the latest review of its bailout in mid-December, pushing the eurozone member closer to a smooth exit from the lending programme in mid-2014. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: