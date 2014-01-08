LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal, rated Ba3/BB/BB+, has hired a group of banks to manage a tap of its 4.75% June 2019 euro-denominated bond, a bank managing the deal said on Wednesday.

Barclays, CaixaBI, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale will launch and price the deal in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Portugal's international lenders approved the country's progress in the latest review of its bailout in mid-December, pushing the eurozone member closer to a smooth exit from the lending programme in mid-2014. (Reporting by John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)