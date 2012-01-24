LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - There is widespread agreement
the current price action on asset markets is being driven by
liquidity, with underlying sovereign/financial solvency concerns
pushed out to a distant quarter. The ECB's 3-year LTRO has taken
us away form the cliff's edge, and while there remains a risk
that markets will melt-up, forcing players to participate, we
must be cognizant of the negative signals still emanating from
Portugal.
The trigger for Portugal diverging from risk-on sentiment
was S&P's decision to downgrade the country to below investment
grade, forcing it out of important indices followed by bond
investors.
Concern is growing that Portugal will be the next Greece
(see "Muddle through sees Portugal as the next Greece"; Jan 16),
leading to record high yields on 5yr and 10yr yields on
Portugal's sovereign debt, and 5yr CDS trading close to record
wides.
The price action on yield and CDS highlights the loss in
faith with regard to Portugal's ability to exit the IMF/ECB/EU
support programme and successfully fund itself in the market.
Although the signal from the CDS is less relevant than that
of the 5yr and 10yr yields, given that CDS is not necessarily a
hedge for credit risk (evident in the decline in the net
notional volume on 5-year CDS). Investors faced with an
ineffective hedge have simply been forced to sell their
positions or face the risk of walking down the road of a
Greek-style messy PSI.
Remember the December EU summit saw the ESM adopt "IMF
principles and practices" when it comes to the involvement of
the private sector. So while the prospect of 'automatic' CAC was
reduced in the event that a debt sustainability test was failed,
this does not mean PSI has been ruled out completely. The
official line that Greece is different lacks credibility just as
much as when policy makers were telling us that there would be
no restructuring for Greece.
There is little reason for investors to adopt a positive
stance on Portugal given the way trading Eurozone sovereign debt
has transformed from worrying about interest rates into:
liquidity and credit risk, fragmentation of the euro bond market
and, and a constant changing of the rules of the game.
While Greek restructuring/default risk is being given the
benefit of the doubt, the entry of Portugal could change the
whole landscape for all peripherals, especially for the other
bailout country -- Ireland.
