By Helene Durand
LONDON, Aug 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal could price
its longest dated issue since exiting a 78bn bailout in May as
it seeks to lock in low financing costs.
The Ba1/BB/BB+ rated issuer said in July that if market
conditions and demand for Portuguese bonds allowed, a new
syndicated line would be considered in the third quarter, and a
deal is now on the cards for early September.
"We want to take advantage of the low rates at the long end
of the curve and lock in these yield levels," an official at the
IGCP told IFR.
"While rates are low in Europe, there are rumours that the
Fed could hike rates later this year which could impact the
market and we want to do a syndication earlier rather than
later."
The official also said that Portugal would likely overshoot
the 3bn target it has left to raise for the rest of the year.
A new 15-year would be another milestone for Portugal as the
longest deal it has sold since the crisis. The issuer tapped two
bonds this year, adding 3.25bn to a June 2019 in January and
3bn to a February 2024 in February.
"A 15-year maturity would be the best for our purpose," the
IGCP official said. "We are still facing quite a lot of
redemptions in the coming years and this will be a good way of
moving our redemptions further down the curve."
TURNING A LEAF ON BES
Portuguese yields spiked in early July after one of the
country's banks, Banco Espirito Santo, was engulfed in a scandal
and finally had to be restructured in early August.
"I don't think what's happened with BES scuppered their
chances of looking at syndication," said a head of SSA debt
capital markets. "In fact, Portugal has been doing rather well
and while 10-year yields peaked to 3.8% when BES was solved,
they are now back down to 3.3%"
Portuguese five-year yields have also performed well,
rallying from just over 5% in January 2014 to a current 1.81%,
well off the 2.4% level hit earlier this month.
Meanwhile a senior syndicate banker said that the main
lesson from BES was that subordinated debt was fair game, and
that the saga had not had a long-term impact on Portugal.
"The regulators communicated well on BES that it was a
one-off and unique situation and the market reacted positively
to the solution that was found," the IGCP official said.
Bankers believe the impact of the European Central Bank's
targeted longer term refinancing operation (TLTRO) could also be
beneficial.
"I would expect the TLTRO to have a supportive effect on
peripheral sovereigns, even if it's for a shorter amount of time
and until banks have to redeploy that money elsewhere," the
syndicate official said.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)