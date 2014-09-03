Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal (Ba1/BB/BB+) has revised price guidance on its 15 year benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond to a spread of 235-240bp over mid swaps, according to a lead.
This is inside initial guidance released earlier on Wednesday of low 240s over mid-swaps. The order book on the Reg S bond has already passed 6bn.
Portugal is expected to price the bond later today via joint lead managers Caixa BI, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
DUBAI, March 19 The ruler of the emirate of Dubai on Sunday appointed Abdulla al-Habbai as chairman of Dubai Holding, the ruler's investment vehicle and a major force in developing the Dubai economy, the Dubai Media Office said on its Twitter account.
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago