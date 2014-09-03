LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal (Ba1/BB/BB+) has revised price guidance on its 15 year benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond to a spread of 235-240bp over mid swaps, according to a lead.

This is inside initial guidance released earlier on Wednesday of low 240s over mid-swaps. The order book on the Reg S bond has already passed 6bn.

Portugal is expected to price the bond later today via joint lead managers Caixa BI, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)