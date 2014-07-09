By John Geddie and Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 Portugal's bond yields shot up on
Wednesday with traders citing concerns about a reported proposal
of a debt-for-equity swap by a company in the Espirito Santo
banking family.
The country's 10-year yields rose 21 basis
points to hit a day's high of 3.88 percent.
"There are more concerns about the Espirito Santo group ...
It is having a knock-on effect on the government bonds market
... There's a CP (commercial paper) maturing and there are
proposals to delay payments or paying ... equity instead," one
trader said.
(Editing by Marius Zaharia)