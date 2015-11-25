(Adds analyst, details)
LISBON Nov 25 Portugal's 10-year borrowing
costs edged marginally higher in an auction on Wednesday from
the previous sale last month after Tuesday's appointment of
Socialist Antonio Costa as prime minister who will have to rely
on support from the far left.
As in the previous sales and in the secondary market,
investors prefer to focus on the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programme encompassing Portuguese debt.
"The issue has been well received. There is overriding
support for Portuguese bonds from the ECB and this is despite
the appointment of a left government where the hard left is
going to have a say," said Orland Green, debt strategist at
Credit Agricole.
"But the market is not too concerned about this and the
auction is seen as a relief ... We're positive in the medium
term about Portugal and happy to take on Portuguese debt," he
added.
State debt agency IGCP sold 995 million euros, practically
all it had on offer, in 2025 bonds at an allotment yield of
2.4294 percent, up from 2.3975 percent in the previous auction
in October.
The yield came in just below secondary market levels of 2.45
percent at the time of the auction, and well below Tuesday's
settlement of 2.53 percent.
Demand in the auction outstripped the amount placed by 1.91
times.
Portugal's president on Tuesday named Costa as prime
minister, ending weeks of political stalemate and paving the way
for the first, if potentially unstable, Socialist government
reliant on the far left for its survival.
The Socialist Party has promised to end years of harsh
austerity, increase families' disposable incomes and help the
poor, who suffered during Portugal's debt crisis and a bailout
that ended last year, while still cutting the deficit in line
with Portugal's European commitments.
Canadian ratings agency DBRS earlier this month kept
Portugal's credit standing at the lowest investment grade level,
leaving the country one last non-junk rating to qualify its
bonds for ECB purchases, but warned that a reversal of reforms
to strengthen the economy and public finances could put the
rating under pressure. Still, DBRS maintained the rating outlook
at stable.
