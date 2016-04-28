LISBON, April 28 A Lisbon court has
provisionally suspended a central bank decision to transfer
bonds from "good bank" Novo Banco to Banco Espirito Santo, two
Portuguese media outlets reported on Thursday.
TSF radio reported the court had set an injunction against
the decision made by the Bank of Portugal in December, which has
prompted a storm of complaints by investors.
Daily Diario de Noticias said the transfer of 1.985 billion
euros of bonds, which had boosted Novo Banco's balance sheet,
would now be suspended until the Bank of Portugal responds to
the court. The Bank of Portugal is trying to sell Novo Banco.
Nobody at the court was available to comment. Bank of
Portugal and Novo Banco declined to comment.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga)