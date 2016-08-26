BRIEF-Autonomy Spain Real Estate Q4 rental revenue at 1.4 mln euros
* Said on Monday Q4 total rental revenue 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) vs 1.5 million euros year ago
LISBON Aug 26 Portugal will offer between 750 million euros ($843 million) and 1 billion euros total in five-year and 10-year debt in a bond auction on Wednesday, the state debt agency IGCP said on Friday.
Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields have pulled away from one-month highs after Wednesday's deal on the recapitalisation of ailing state-owned bank CGD eased worries about the health of the country's banking sector. But they remain above 3 percent, up from 2.5 percent at the start of 2016.
($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
* Aibel and Aker Solutions have, on behalf of the licence partners, been awarded contracts for hook-up and commissioning assistance for the Johan Sverdrup field centre, phase 1, off Norway
