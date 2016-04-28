LISBON, April 28 The Bank of Portugal will
challenge a provisional injunction by a Lisbon court that
suspends part of the central bank-ordered transfer of bonds from
state-rescued Novo Banco back to "bad bank' Banco Espirito Santo
(BES).
"There has been no definitive decision by the court," the
central bank said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the
injunction does not affect Novo Banco assets.
"The administrative court provisionally issued a
precautionary injunction concerning one series of bonds
(PTBENKM0012) without hearing the Bank of Portugal's position.
The Bank of Portugal respects this provisional decision, but
will immediately request that it be lifted."
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)