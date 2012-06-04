BRIEF-Bank Audi Syria FY profit rises
* FY net profit 11.38 billion pounds versus 6.08 billion pounds year ago
LISBON, June 4 Banco BPI, Portugal's third largest listed bank, said on Monday it will draw on bailout funds to raise 1.3 billion euros in fresh capital to meet new capital requirements.
The bank said it would raise another 200 million euros from shareholders.
The decision comes as Portugal's banks struggle under the country's debt crisis, which led Lisbon to seek a 78-billion-euro bailout last year. Under the bailout, an amount of 12 billion euros was set aside to recapitalize banks.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate for trade or competitive policy reasons, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published on Monday, echoing other politicians rejection of U.S. claims.