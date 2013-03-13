LISBON, March 13 Banco BPI, Portugal's third largest listed bank, said on Wednesday it has bought back 200 million euros in so-called Coco bonds from the state.

With the repayment, Banco BPI has reduced the amount of Cocos, or contingent convertible bonds, the government holds to 1 billion euros, it said in a statement.

BPI, like other Portuguese banks, took up the loans as part of a credit line offered to the country's banks under its 78-billion-euro bailout.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)