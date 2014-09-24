LISBON, Sept 24 Portugal's second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI, will propose to shareholders to join the country's new special regime on deferred taxes, which would boost its capital ratios ahead of European Central Bank stress tests.

Banco BPI will put the plan to shareholders at a meeting on Oct. 17, it said in a statement on Wednesday. It joins rival Millennium BCP, which said on Tuesday it will also make the change.

Portugal adopted a law in June allowing banks to convert deferred taxes into fiscal credits, bringing it into line with other countries in Europe such as Italy and neighbouring Spain, which have already adopted the measure.

Portugal's banking sector has been rocked in the past few years by the country's deep recession and bailout by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund. The country exited the bailout in May.

BPI shares were 0.1 percent lower at 0936 GMT at 1.613 euros, outperforming the broader Lisbon market.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Louise Heavens)