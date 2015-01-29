(Recasts with quarterly results, adds comments on Novo Banco)
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON Jan 29 Portugal's second-largest listed
bank, Banco BPI, posted on Thursday a surprise net
loss in the last quarter of 2014 due to one-off charges, but its
CEO said the results would not affect its capacity to vie for
rival Novo Banco.
BPI reported a net loss of 47.3 million euros ($53.5
million) for the quarter and of 161.6 million euros for all of
last year. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a quarterly
profit of 22.5 million euros.
Chief Executive Officer Fernando Ulrich told reporters the
results did not compromise the bank's potential to acquire Novo
Banco - the successor to Banco Espirito Santo rescued by the
state last August to the tune of 4.9 billion euros.
"BPI is a credible entity with capacity to mobilize the
necessary resources, it does not depend on specific results in
one year or another," he said.
The state hopes to sell Novo Banco in the first half of 2015
and BPI is among 17 potential bidders.
Analysts say BPI faces a tough decision of whether to lose
control of its profitable business in Angola - a leading bank
called BFA - and bidding for Portugal's Novo Banco.
But Ulrich gave no indication that he may want to sell BFA,
calling it an "absolutely extraordinary project."
He said BPI should be able to mobilize investors, especially
its key shareholders, and go to the capital markets for the
possible acquisition of Novo Banco, "if necessary". Spain's
CaixaBank, Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos and Germany's
Allianz are the main shareholders in BPI.
The bank has previously said its solvency ratio will take a
90-basis-point hit from new European regulatory rules that
excluded Angola from a list of countries where regulatory rules
are equivalent to the European Union's, meaning BPI's Angolan
exposure is 100 percent risk.
Ulrich said BPI was in talks with the European Central Bank
to meet its risk limits, but gave no additional details.
The bank last year registered capital losses of 137.5
million euros, mainly on sales of Italian and Portuguese
government debt in the first quarter of 2014.
But it also had losses of 50.9 million euros on the
annulment of deferred taxes relating to 2011 and made payments
of 32.5 million euros on early retirements.
In the fourth quarter alone, it had a corporate tax charge
of 32 million euros, while a year earlier it had a tax gain of
12 million.
Still, BPI said net interest income rose over 8 percent to
514.5 million euros for all of last year, and it was 14 percent
higher in the fourth quarter than a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Writing by Andrei Khalip, editing Axel Bugge and William
Hardy)